Predictive maintenance is hot now, but it is easier to talk about than to actually do it. Even the biggest, most sophisticated carriers are still on the journey to smarter fixes. For example, UPS’s overall aim is to move from reactive to proactive maintenance, according to Maintenance Analytics Manager Tom Wagner. That requires a variety of tools that are combined into an integrated system for both understanding data and acting upon the understanding. To get a graphical picture of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UPS Drives Efficient Maintenance And Operations With Data Analytics".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.