Rockwell Collins has contracted avionics integration and installation specialist L2 Consulting Services, Inc. to upgrade 75 Boeing 757s and 59 767s with the Rockwell Collins Large Display System avionics suite. UPS Airlines has confirmed to MRO-Network.com that it operates all the aircraft to be upgraded. The 75 757s and 59 767s represent UPS Airlines’ entire current fleets of Boeing 757-200PF and Boeing 767-300F freighters, all of which it ordered new from ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UPS Confirmed As Rockwell Collins, L2 Upgrade Customer".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.