Printed headline: Early Interventions At just six years of age, GE Aviation’s GEnx engine aftermarket is still in the early stages of what will be a long and lucrative ramp-up. While a steady stream of scheduled off-wing overhauls is a few years off, the engine’s global support network has been busy preparing for the work while tackling typical entry-into-service issues. “The GEnx MRO network has seen a variety of shop visit work scopes,” says Kathy MacKenzie, general ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Upgrades, Issues Test Nascent GEnx MRO Network".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.