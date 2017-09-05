United Technologies Corp.’s proposed $30 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins will create an unparalleled aerospace supplier, marrying the latter’s avionics and cabin interiors business with UTC Aerospace Systems, and with engine maker Pratt & Whitney not far apart. The late-Sept. 4 announcement by both companies that Farmington, Connecticut-based UTC would buy Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Rockwell caps nearly a month of open speculation that the companies would ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "United Technologies To Pay $30 Billion For Rockwell Collins".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.