Two United Airlines Boeing 777-300s were scheduled to fly from Chicago O’Hare to Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH) on Aug. 29 with crew on board to “help take planes out of IAH and reposition those flights to other airports,” according to a company spokesman Charles Hobart. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "United Repositions Aircraft From Houston".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.