Aeroco Group International, the UK-headquartered aircraft cabin and component maintenance specialist, plans to double the size of its newly-acquired facility located in Stockport. The company took control of the 20,000 sq. ft. facility last month but citing a surge in customer demand, it will now increase capacity at the site to 40,000 sq. According to Aeroco, which was formed in 2001, the fit out of the facility has already begun and will become operation by mid-2018 to support customers ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UK-Based Aeroco To Increase Capacity".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.