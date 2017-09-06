Russia is seeking to improve its competitiveness in the international aircraft market by rationalising the aviation businesses that operate under state holding company United Aircraft. For commercial aircraft this will mean the consolidation of Irkut, manufacturer of the MC-21, and Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, manufacturer of the Sukhoi Superjet. Centralised management under Yury Slyusar, president of UAC and new president of Irkut, will take over development and production of both aircraft, while ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UAC combines Irkut and Sukhoi Civil Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.