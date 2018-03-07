Turkish Technic has selected ICRON’s MRO Planning software to optimize routine maintenance packages for aircraft. Using the software’s Maintenance Cards Interval functionality, Turkish Technic will be able to optimize balancing the distribution of task cards for planned maintenance. According to ICRON, this will increase productivity by minimizing early task card application and increase aircraft flight time. “One of the most challenging problems for airlines and MRO ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Turkish Technic Selects ICRON's MRO Planning Software".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.