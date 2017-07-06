TP Aerospace has named Frank Rott as the new managing director of its German facility and global chief operations officer of its TP Aerospace Technics business.

Once he has taken up the position, Rott will be based at TP Aerospace’s office in Quickborn where he will oversee all of its global MRO activities.

Rott joins the company from his role as CEO and accountable manager EASA Part-145 and Part-147 at Haitec Aircraft Maintenance.

Previous to his time at Haitec, Rott held technical positions at LTU, Rolls-Royce and Air Berlin. The move marks a step change in the management structure of TP Aerospace.

Beforehand, the MRO was managed by the local managing directors who reported to CEO Peter Lyager.

The company said the change was motivated by its continued steady growth, which increased the need to “standardize” its global MRO activities.

“Strengthened MRO capacity is essential to realising our ambitions for TP Aerospace, and to support this development it has been necessary to strengthen the management structure around our MROs,” said Peter Lyager, CEO, TP Aerospace.

“We believe that Mr. Rott’s profile is a good match to TP Aerospace’s strategy, and we are very confident in his ability to carry the technical side of our business to the next level.”