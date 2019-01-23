Tacoma-based aerospace parts manufacturer Tool Gauge has received a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to assist with its ongoing facility expansion. According to Tool Gauge, the grant will help the company support its workforce development programs, including training of an estimated 100 new workers and skills advancement for another 50 existing employees. The $125,000 Work Start grant was awarded in partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Tool Gauge Wins Workforce Grant to Help Train Approximately 100 New Hires".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.