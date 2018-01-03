In advance of Tool Gauge’s planned expansion, which is scheduled to begin construction in 2018, Aviation Week toured the Tacoma-based aerospace parts manufacturer to find out what changes will be coming in terms of space, capabilities and staff.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Tool Gauge Prepares For Facility Expansion".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.