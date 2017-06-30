Avionics giant Thales has expanded its MRO facility in Singapore to make the facility the company's largest repair-activities center worldwide.

The newly expanded facility at Changi North Rise consolidates all of Thales' avionics production and MRO activities in Singapore under one roof for better synergies and process optimization.

Thales has also invested in equipment and human capital at its Singapore facility, as it builds for future growth. The company's aim is to grow its local industrial footprint in Singapore in order to build avionics production and MRO capacity for the future.

The company says that in the past year it has grown its repair volume in Singapore by over 30 percent.

Thales worked closely with the Singapore Economic Development Board to complete the expansion of its Changi avionics MRO facility.

“The expanded Thales facility is a testament to Singapore's continued strength as an aerospace hub for Asia-Pacific and an excellent example of how we can partner OEMs to facilitate their regional expansion,” says Lim Kok Kiang, assistant managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board.

Singapore accounts for a quarter of all MRO output in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Thales.

“Companies can tap on Singapore's connectivity, pro-business environment and pool of skilled talent, to be closer to their customers and harness the growth of the regional aviation market,” says Lim.

In addition to providing avionics repair operations for its own customers, Thales is also operating a Customer Support Center (CSC) for Diehl Aerospace's Singapore subsidiary.

This subsidiary was set up last November to serve Diehl's customers in the region. The Diehl CSC has been operational since 1 January at the expanded Thales facility in Changi North Rise.

Thales estimates that the widened scope of the extended partnership increases its repair volume in Singapore to an estimated 40,000 pieces of equipment per year, making Singapore the Thales Group's largest center for avionics maintenance and repair services worldwide.

Announcement of Thales’ expansion of its Singapore avionics MRO facility follows hard on the heels of two announcements by SIA Engineering at last week’s Paris Air Show of new collaborations with Boeing and GE Aviation, aimed at enhancing that company’s MRO training capabilities and service offerings at its Singapore base.

The Malaysian Government also announced at the Paris Air Show that it was furthering plans to create an aerospace engineering and maintenance park at Subang Airport near Kuala Lumpur.

Additionally, Thales’ decision to expand its Singapore avionics production and repair facility comes in close proximity to a massive avionics-MRO contract award to the company by AirAsia, one of the fastest-growing and largest carriers in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the third week of March, Thales announced that AirAsia had contracted it to provide long-term repair-by-the-hour support for the avionics systems Thales and its ACSS joint venture with L3 Aviation Products are to provide for the 304 Airbus A320neos that AirAsia Group had ordered by that date.

.