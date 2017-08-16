The aircraft interface device (AID) market is flourishing and Teledyne Controls wants to stay ahead of the game by expanding its capabilities and convincing airlines of an AID’s value proposition. Released in 2014 as a software component of Teledyne’s GroundLink Comm+ wireless data transfer system, GroundLink AID+ allows tablets and crew devices to connect wirelessly to electronic flight bags (EFBs), which helps the crew use flight data to solve navigation, performance and fuel ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Teledyne Seeks to Expand Aircraft Interface Device Market".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.