Team Accessories, an Irish engine and airframe accessory service provider, will look to expand its capabilities following its acquisition by two aerospace industry veterans. Company director Pat McEvoy and managing director Tom Gibbons were confirmed as the company’s new owners on Monday (Jan. 8) in a sale which sees them acquire 100% shareholding along with all assets and property from outgoing owner Tom Vaughan. McEvoy, a former managing director of Chromalloy, will oversee ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Team Accessories Eyes Capability Additions After Ownership Change".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.