Printed headline: No Satisfaction To put it bluntly, commercial aviation OEMs score poorly on aftermarket customer satisfaction, at least compared to other industries. Given that airframe manufacturers expect to deliver about 2,000 aircraft each year in the near future and are pursuing more revenue from the aftermarket, the pressure to perform across the supply chain is compelling. To benchmark OEMs’ aftermarket customer satisfaction, AeroDynamic Advisory and Aviation Week ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Survey Reveals Airlines Dissatisfied With OEM MRO Pricing, Interiors Suppliers".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.