Canadian low-cost carrier Sungwing Airlines has agreed an eight-year contract for GE Aviation’s TrueChoice maintenance coverage on the CFM56-7B engines powering its fleet of nineteen Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

According to the engine giant, the aftermarket agreement is valued in excess of $60 million over the life of the contract.

Speaking at the Paris Air Show at the time of the announcement, Jean Lydon-Rodgers, president and CEO of GE Aviation's Services organization, said: “Through GE's TrueChoice agreement, we will ensure Sunwing’s CFM56-7B engines receive high-quality OEM maintenance, repair and overhaul services to keep them flying long into the future.”

The GE engine announcement is the latest revamp of Sunwing’s aftermarket support setup.

It follows the signing of a line maintenance agreement last month for the UK’s Monarch Aircraft Engineering to cover the Sungwing 737 fleet with line maintenance technical handling services at Leeds Bradford Airport during the summer months when the carrier operates services to Europe.