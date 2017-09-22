STS Aviation has added another modifications arm to its existing offering by launching STS AeroMod to conduct mobile aircraft modification services. The new division, which STS said is an extension of the AeroMod unit it unveiled in early September, will deploy specialists on aircraft modification projects to oversee them from concept to completion. Available services will include interior reconfiguration, in-seat power installation, IFEC installation and a number of mandated flight safety ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "STS Further Expands Modifications Business".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.