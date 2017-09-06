STS Aviation Group has unveiled its new STS Mod Center business in Melbourne, Florida. The MRO acquired the assets of AeroMod International earlier this year and will operate from a 114,500 square foot hangar to work on commercial and military aircraft modification projects. Among the work carried out at the site will include in-flight entertainment upgrades and installations, cabin retrofits, GPS and satcom installations and lighting upgrades. STS said certifications for the hangar are ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "STS Aviation Launches Modifications Center In Florida".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.