Stirling Dynamics has signed a contract with WheelTug to design a new nose wheel for Boeing 737NG aircraft, which will feature WheelTug’s electric taxi system. The system, which is composed of a motor and drive mounted to the nose wheel and powered via an aircraft auxiliary power unit, allows pilots to pushback and maneuver around the gate without using an aircraft’s engines or external tugs. WheelTug says the system can provide ground time savings of up to 20 minutes between ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Stirling Dynamics To Design Nose Wheel For WheelTug E-Taxi System".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.