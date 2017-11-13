StandardAero Aviation Holdings bought Vector Aerospace from Airbus, which immediately expands its MRO capabilities. Vector is an MRO that supports engines and components on both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, generating revenues of more than $700 million in 2016 and employing 2,200. With the acquisition--with the price of which was not disclosed--StandardAero will have more than 6,000 employees in 42 locations and annual revenues of $3 billion. StandardAero CEO Russell Ford says ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "StandardAero Adds Pratt Turboprop Engines, Rotary-Wing Support".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.