Singapore Technologies Aerospace's (ST Aero's) Keystone Holdings leasing arm plans to add as many as 10 aircraft in the next year, targeting mid-life narrowbodies that can feed related businesses, including its MRO arm. "We have an internal target to year-on-year increase by about 10 aircraft," says Serh Ghee Lim, ST Aero president. The leasing business, Keystone Holdings, added two aircraft to its portfolio last quarter, bringing its total to five. The company declined to identify the ...
