SR Technics has signed a long-term contract with Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) for long-term component services support.

The new agreement covers UIA’s fleet of new generation Boeing 737 aircraft and will also see Switzerland-based SR Technics provide the airline with pool access and a main base kit aimed at optimizing support from its main base in Zurich.

UIA said it selected SR Technics following a bidding process and made its choice due to a number of factors.

“We received a highly competitive commercial bid and selected the SR Technics for their flexibility, a comprehensive set of technical solutions, and ability to tailor their support services to our emerging requirements,” said Yuri Miroshnikov, president of Kiev-headquartered UIA.

The carrier, founded in 1992, flies routes across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and CIS countries.