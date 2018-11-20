SR Technics has added to its senior management team by confirming the appointment of Owen McClave as its new senior vice president engine services. Replacing Roberto Furlan, who stepped down from the role after being appointed in July 2017, McClave will begin in the position at the Zurich-based MRO from January 2019. He will oversee engine solutions SR Technics, which covers a narrowbody and widebody variants. Engines covered include overhaul services on the CFM56-5B, 5C and -7B models, ...
