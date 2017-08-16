Featured speakers: Pascal PARANT, VP Marketing, AARMike Cazaz, President and CEO, Werner Aero ServicesKatia Diebold-Widmer, Head of Marketing, MTU Maintenance Alexander Stern, Director and General Manager, N3 Engine Overhaul Services GmbH & Co. KGEric Beauregrd, Executive Vice President, AV&R Q. You will be speaking at this year’s conference, can you provide some details about what your main focus will be? Mike Cazaz: My Panel Discussion is: Part Out and Used Serviceable ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Speaker Spotlight: Aero-Engines Europe 2017".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.