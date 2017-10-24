Spairliners, the specialist component joint venture between AFI KLM E&M and Lufthansa Technik, has signed an agreement to provide component support for Georgian Airways’ fleet of two Embraer 190 regional aircraft. The Hamburg-based JV said the long-term contract comprises pool access from locations in Munich and Paris and component repair services for Georgian, which also operates three Boeing 737-700s and one Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft. Repair on the aircraft parts will be ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Spairliners Wins Georgian Regional Jet Work".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.