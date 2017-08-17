Southwest Airlines’ aircraft maintenance technicians picketed on Aug. 16 to mark five years since their contract became amendable. The maintenance technicians, represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), said they would hold informational picketing sessions at Chicago Midway and Phoenix Sky Harbor International airports. This is an extract from an article published by our Aviation Daily premium service . To subscribe, please visit the website.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Southwest Mechanics Picket In Chicago, Phoenix".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.