Southwest Airlines (SWA) is pressing ahead with plans to build a new maintenance facility at Houston Hobby airport. The new 240,000sq-ft hangar will have space for six Boeing 737 aircraft and will include aircraft wash facilities on the apron outside, taxiway connections, parking and loading docks, as well as offices and parts storage areas. Work on the hangar should begin this spring to ready it for opening in late 2019. Once the project is finished, SWA will have six maintenance facilities ...
