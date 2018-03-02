The line maintenance segment is expected to be solid if unspectacular from a growth perspective over the next decade, according to Aviation Week’s 2018 Fleet & MRO Forecast, but many MROs are still looking to add new line stations. While not garnering the same level of dollar generation as the engine or component segments, which combined account for 66% of all repair work taking place this year, line maintenance still accounts for 21% of industry repair activity in 2018. While this ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Solid Activity Expected In Line Maintenance Segment".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.