Printed headline: MRO Software 1. Streamlining Paperless Operations Product: Ultramain v9 Specifications: This aircraft maintenance and logistics software from Ultramain Systems provides a host of functionalities to support paperless operations, including electronic logbooks and task cards to replace paper versions. The resulting real-time data capture allows users to view the status of their operations, aircraft, stock movements and maintenance activities. Ultramain says it is ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Software Streamlining MRO Operations".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.