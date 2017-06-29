Singapore Airlines has extended its partnership French component specialist OEMServices for a new 12-year contract supporting its Airbus A350 fleet.

Under the terms of the agreement, OEMServices will cover Singapore with its original integrated services offering including parts repair services, pool access and 24/7 support from its main regional hub based at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Singapore has received support from Paris-headquartered OEMServices on its A380-800 fleet for the past decade, dating back to when the superjumbo went into service in 2007.

“This new partnership shows the strong ties between Singapore Airlines and OEMServices,” said Didier Granger, president-CEO of OEMServices at the ceremony held at the Singapore Airline House this week.