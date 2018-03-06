TOULOUSE – Tarmac Aerosave, a company specializing in aircraft storage, maintenance and dismantling, on Feb. 19 received a second Airbus A380 at its Tarbes, France facility for storage. The aircraft, registered 9V-SKB, bears serial number MSN005. It entered service early in 2008 with Singapore Airlines, which has just returned it to its owner, German-based lessor Dr. Peters. It flew on Feb. 9 from Singapore. It is being stored “in flight-ready condition,” meaning Dr. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Second ex-Singapore Airlines A380 Stored In Tarbes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.