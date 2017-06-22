Satair will supply Safran Nacelles with lifetime supply chain services for components used on Airbus A340-500 and -600 aircraft.

The agreement, signed at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday (June 21), will see Satair oversee responsibility for Safran Nacelles’ entire A340 nacelle supply chain. Around 90 of the aircraft remain in service worldwide and Satair has estimated that the A340 will flying past 2030.

At Paris, both parties confirmed a transfer of Safran Nacelles’ A340 nacelle parts inventory had already taken place, relocating them from the French capital to Satair’s Copenhagen facility. Safran said ties will continue with its current A340 customers for support, repair services and engineering support.

“This agreement with Satair Group, on the entire supply chain for this legacy nacelle program, enables us to focus on our utmost mission as a nacelle designer and integrator for current and future programs, while also maintaining our MRO and technical support provided to A340 operators,” said Safran Nacelles CEO Jean Paul Alary.

“With Satair Group, we have found a partner that brings its logistic expertise to manage efficiently the supply chain.”