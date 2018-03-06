Among the prime targets of the recently unveiled seating joint venture between Boeing and Adient is Safran, which is in the process of closing its acquisition of interiors specialist Zodiac Aerospace. If Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin is nervous, he's masking it well. "It's another competitor," Petitcolin told analysts on a recent earnings call. One that, in his view, has the disadvantage of also being in the aircraft-manufacturing game. "Don't forget one thing: most of the [interiors] ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Safran Strong".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.