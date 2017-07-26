The XIESA joint venture of Safran Landing Systems and China Eastern Airlines has started construction of its first MRO center dedicated to landing gear maintenance. The facility for the JV, announced in November 2016, is located in the airport zone of the city of Xi’an in Shaanxi province. Once built, it will have a surface area 11,000 square meters, including 8,700 square meters of workshops. Construction starts in July 2017 and the center should be operational in January 2019. It ...
