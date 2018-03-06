S7 Technics, the MRO unit of S7 Airlines, has embarked on a program to repaint the liveries of 17 Airbus and Boeing narrowbody aircraft operated by its parent company. Work covering Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft began in late 2017 at its painting shop in Mineralnye Vody located in Southern Russia, with the first batch of aircraft delivered shortly after. By the end of last month, S7 Technics said it had redelivered 11 of the aircraft to S7 Airlines, which along with the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "S7 Technics Paints 17 Of Parent Airlineâ€™s Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.