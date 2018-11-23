Russian MRO S7 Technics has completed a redelivery check on an Airbus A320 entering the fleet of Rossiya Airlines. Work on the narrowbody aircraft, formerly operated by Rossiya’s parent carrier Aeroflot, was completed last month at S7’s Mineralnye Vody base situated in Stavropol Krai. According to S7, which has carried out redelivery work for five years, the project included 1С, 4С, 6Y and 12Y heavy сhecks for Aeroflot, which it has worked with since 2015. In ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "S7 Technics Completes Aeroflot, Rossiya Redelivery Check".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.