Russia’s MRO Engineering Holding has entered into the Embraer E170 aircraft maintenance market with two of its subsidiaries beginning services.

S7 Engineering and Sibir Technics have both commenced services on the aircraft types operated by S7 Airlines, having previously been granted expansions to their EASA Part 145 and OTAR 145 certificates for the E170.

Sibir Technics will oversee management of the E170 maintenance process under its own OTAR 39 certificate.

S7 is the country’s first carrier to have the narrowbody jet in its fleet, having been granted a type certificate by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency in October of last year.

In the past few months, spare parts pools have been established at both facilities operated by S7 Engineering and Sibir Technics in anticipation of the work at their Moscow Domodedovo Airport and Tolmachevo Airport bases respectively.

In addition, S7 Engineering’s aviation training center, also based in Moscow, has approval for staff training following the EASA Part 147 expansion.

Sergey Kravchenko, regional director of Engineering Holdings, said technicians’ already possessing instructor and certification ratings for other aircraft types were trained on the E170 in Europe.

Now approved, Kravchenko said more developments around the aircraft type are anticipated. “They [technicians] will keep transferring their knowledge to other specialists. As S7 Airlines continues to expand its fleet we will continue to increase our staff approved for E170 maintenance.”