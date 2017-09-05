Rolls-Royce’s Trent XWB-97 engine variant has received formal flight certification which the OEM said paves the way for a late-2017 entry into service. Announced on Aug. 31., approval was granted by European regulator EASA and occurred just less than one week after the Trent 1000 TEN engine for the Boeing 787 was given the regulatory green light. The 97,000lb thrust engine is the sole engine option for the Airbus A350-1000 and follows on from its 84,000lb thrust Trent XWB predecessor ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 Certified".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.