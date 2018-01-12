Rolls-Royce will set up a new Trent engine testbed center at a facility formerly occupied by defunct engine MRO Texas Aero Engine Services (TAESL) in Fort Worth, Texas. The engine OEM has signed a lease to take on the 440,000 square foot facility located at the Alliance Airport from the City of Fort Worth – the site’s owner. TAESL, an engine MRO joint venture between Rolls-Royce and American Airlines, operated for nearly 18 years until being dissolved in early 2016. The JV ...
