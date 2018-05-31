LONDON—Rolls-Royce is accelerating the process of inspections and the development of a permanent fix for the issues impacting its Trent 1000 Package C engine powering the Boeing 787. The issues, which have caused wide disruption to several 787 operators and forced the storage of aircraft in an engineless state, has prompted Rolls-Royce to increase maintenance capacity in order to deal with a new inspection regime, announced in April, and develop a more ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rolls-Royce Accelerating Boeing 787 Engine Fix".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.