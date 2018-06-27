In a May whitepaper IBA found that excess spending on aircraft redeliveries has increased since 2016, chiefly due to engine costs. According to 140 respondents, about evenly split between lessors and lessees, the redelivery process is still not started early enough, both records and engines are causing problems and there are major concerns about resources, liquidity and returns. The primary reasons for late redeliveries include unscheduled repairs and failed borescopes, cited by 28% of ...
