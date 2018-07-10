Printed headline: Faster Connections As demand for inflight broadband access continues to soar, the amount of time it takes to equip aircraft with the necessary hardware is decreasing. Keenly aware that minimal aircraft downtime for retrofits is important to their airline customers, satellite-based connectivity providers say that as technology evolves and as engineers become more experienced at fitting these systems, there is the potential to shave even more hours off installation ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "The Race To Reduce Broadband Installation Time".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.