Indian airline IndiGo has enlisted Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) to provide engine maintenance support for the PW127M engines powering its future fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft. The contract for PW&C’s Fleet Management Program (FMP) offering will run for 10 years and will start from the date of each engine’s entry into service. An extension option has also been included in the agreement. IndiGo has a large order in place for the 72-600s, with its first delivery ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "PW&C Will Provide Coverage For IndiGoâ€™s PW127M Engine Fleet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.