PTC and Rockwell Automation are joining forces to accelerate growth in the smart factory segment. A new partnership between the two companies will combine their respective technologies for IoT, augmented reality (AR), smart analytics and more to provide a solution that the companies say will enable customers to achieve “increased productivity, heightened plant efficiency, reduced operational risk and better system operability.” According to Jim Heppelmann, PTC’s President ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "PTC and Rockwell Automation Partner for Smart Factory Growth".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.