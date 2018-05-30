The recent CFM56-7B probe has thrust ultrasonic testing into the forefront within aviation, but just why is ultrasonic being used compared to other non-destructive testing techniques and how exactly does it work? Read on to learn more about the testing progress so far, why it is ideal for engine fan blade inspections and what trends experts predict for ultrasonic in the near future.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Probing Into Ultrasonic Testing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.