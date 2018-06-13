Pratt & Whitney will deliver about 2,500 geared turbofan engines in the next three years, says Chris Calio, president of Pratt & Whitney commercial engines. The engine family will become the predominant engine in the OEM’s portfolio by 2030. However, the V2500 will still play a big role because 6,000 of the engines, with an average of 8-8.5 years, are in service today. Half of the V2500 engines haven’t had a shop visit yet, so the OEM projects about 1,000 ...
