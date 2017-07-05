Portuguese MRO OGMA has completed C-checks on Air Astana’s fleet of nine Embraer 190 aircraft.

The work stems from a commitment agreed in March 2016 between the parties, which saw an extension of existing services to include OGMA upgrading the in-flight entertainment systems on the Embraer jets.

“Our long-term partnership with Air Astana is a unique opportunity to extend our footprint in Central Asia,” said Nelson Vaz, chief commercial officer of OGMA. “Air Astana’s trust in our services strengthens our position in the worldwide market, reinforcing our competitiveness and flexibility to attend to the multiple challenges that characterise the commercial aviation market.”

OGMA, headquartered in Alverca just under 10 miles from Lisbon, is 65% owned by Airholding SGPS consortium, part of Embraer, with the remaining 35% stake held by government holding company EMPORDEF.

Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, operates a fleet of 31 aircraft in total.

Along with the nine Embraer aircraft, it also includes a mix of Boeing widebodies and narrowbodies and multiple variants of the Airbus A320 family jet.