The “trick,” if you want to call it that, to regulatory compliance is to read the rule. Every time, in every case, for every issue or question: Start with “What does the rule say?” Each month in its member newsletter, the Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) produces a quick, simple training sheet focusing on a specific section of Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulaitons (14 CFR). A while back there was one question, regarding §145.213: True or ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Opinion: Tips For Regulatory Compliance".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.