You hear about major trends every day—the trends that will have a lasting impact on your maintenance and material life. But among the deep analytical thinking of the brightest minds, there lie what I call sleeping trends, ones that are less “glamorous” yet impact billions of dollars a year. There are many of these sleeping trends, but here we’ll look at three within procurement. In our world, the procurement stakes are high. People Problems Today, procurement is ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Opinion: Purchasing Trends No One Is Talking About".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.