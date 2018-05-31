French parts trading and logistics specialist OEMServices has signed an agreement to provide airline AOG support for Orolia’s Kannad brand emergency locator transmitters (ELTs). Under the terms of the contract, OEMServices will base its AOG services using Kannad ELTs at four of its primary service centers at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport, Dubai International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The company has been an Orolia ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "OEMServices, Orolia Team Up On ELT AOG Support".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.